Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 301.48 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 8.32% to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 301.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.64% to Rs 141.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 1047.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 944.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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