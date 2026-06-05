Friday, June 05, 2026 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Hotels gains after inking SPA for luxury hotel project in New Delhi

Juniper Hotels gains after inking SPA for luxury hotel project in New Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Juniper Hotels added 2.62% to Rs 205.60 after the company signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to develop a five-star hotel project in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The company has entered into an agreement with Juniper Hospitality Assets (JHAPL), and its seller shareholders, Arun Kumar Saraf and Varun Saraf, for the proposed transaction.

The company will develop a five- Star hotel on land parcel measuring approximately 2.524 acres in Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi, having emerged as the successful bidder for the licence rights to the site.

The said transaction is a related party due to common promoters. Arun Kumar Saraf is a promoter of Juniper Hotels. Varun Saraf, son of Arun Kumar Saraf, belongs to the promoter group of Juniper Hotels.

 

Juniper Hotels (JHL) is engaged in the development and ownership of luxury hotels. It is the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player.

The companys consolidated net pofit declined 8.33% to Rs 50.37 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 54.95 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 8.62% YoY to Rs 301.48 crore in Q4 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BHEL gains on bagging Rs 21,000-crore EPC order for Meja supercritical power project

BHEL gains on bagging Rs 21,000-crore EPC order for Meja supercritical power project

Sensex jumps 151 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex jumps 151 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Ola Electric Mobility allots 21.75 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Ola Electric Mobility allots 21.75 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsCMR Green Technology IPOGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance