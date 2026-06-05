Juniper Hotels gains after inking SPA for luxury hotel project in New Delhi

Juniper Hotels added 2.62% to Rs 205.60 after the company signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to develop a five-star hotel project in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The company has entered into an agreement with Juniper Hospitality Assets (JHAPL), and its seller shareholders, Arun Kumar Saraf and Varun Saraf, for the proposed transaction.

The company will develop a five- Star hotel on land parcel measuring approximately 2.524 acres in Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi, having emerged as the successful bidder for the licence rights to the site.

The said transaction is a related party due to common promoters. Arun Kumar Saraf is a promoter of Juniper Hotels. Varun Saraf, son of Arun Kumar Saraf, belongs to the promoter group of Juniper Hotels.

Juniper Hotels (JHL) is engaged in the development and ownership of luxury hotels. It is the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player.

The companys consolidated net pofit declined 8.33% to Rs 50.37 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 54.95 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 8.62% YoY to Rs 301.48 crore in Q4 FY26.

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