Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Hotels proposes acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa for Rs 248 crore

Juniper Hotels proposes acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa for Rs 248 crore

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Juniper Hotels has announced the proposed acquisition of an operating hotel, Novotel Imagicaa from Imagicaaworld Entertainment for an aggregate consideration of Rs 248 crore at approximately Rs 86 lakh per key.

Spread across approximately 11 acres in Khopoli, Maharashtra, Novotel Imagicaa is strategically located near the economic centres of Mumbai and Pune, with the airport accessible within a two-hour drive. The hotel sits adjacent to the Imagicaa Theme Park and Water Park.

Spanning a built-up area of approximately 2,80,000 square feet, the hotel offers 287 well-appointed guest rooms complemented by a curated selection of restaurants, versatile banquet and meeting venues, spa and recreational facilities.

 

The acquisition advances Juniper's long-term objective of building a portfolio of large, high-quality hotels in India's most compelling business and leisure destinations.

Arun Kumar Saraf, chairman & managing director, Juniper Hotels, said: "At Juniper, our growth journey has always been guided by a simple principle: grow with purpose and create value for the long term.

Also Read

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so

How to Rebalance Your Portfolio Once a Year

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to ₹25,000; 5.1 mn more workers to be covered

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Govt orders cab aggregators to stop advance tipping before ride booking

EPFO

Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000

IGNOU July admissions 2026

IGNOU July admissions 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30

Novotel Imagicaa represents the kind of asset we look for. It is an established hospitality property with scale, a strong destination proposition, and multiple demand generators." < P> Juniper Hotels (JHL) is engaged in the development and ownership of luxury hotels. It is the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 249.53 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.49% to end at Rs 214.40 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pranav Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pranav Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices snap 2-day losses; FMCG shares rally

Indices snap 2-day losses; FMCG shares rally

Indices trade higher; realty shares plunge

Indices trade higher; realty shares plunge

Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST