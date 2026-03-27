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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Life Line Hospitals acquires land for proposed hospital at BKC, Mumbai

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals acquires land for proposed hospital at BKC, Mumbai

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has received a letter from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) conveying the acceptance of its tender for allotment of land on lease basis, for a period of 80 years.

The said allotment pertains to land admeasuring an area of ~10,026.44 sqm on lease basis, for an amount of ~ Rs. 354 crore. The Land is situated at plot no. SF5 in GTxT-Block of Bandra Kurla Complex, Maharashtra.

The aforesaid land is leased for setting up ~ 400 beds hospital subjected to various statutory and regulatory approvals.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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