Jupiter Life Line Hospitals acquires land for proposed hospital at BKC, Mumbai

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has received a letter from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) conveying the acceptance of its tender for allotment of land on lease basis, for a period of 80 years.

The said allotment pertains to land admeasuring an area of ~10,026.44 sqm on lease basis, for an amount of ~ Rs. 354 crore. The Land is situated at plot no. SF5 in GTxT-Block of Bandra Kurla Complex, Maharashtra.

The aforesaid land is leased for setting up ~ 400 beds hospital subjected to various statutory and regulatory approvals.

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