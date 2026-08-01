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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 410.98 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 14.58% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 410.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales410.98352.95 16 OPM %19.2922.22 -PBDT76.9982.97 -7 PBT50.5561.75 -18 NP37.4943.89 -15

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST