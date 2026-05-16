Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 387.84 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 11.13% to Rs 50.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 387.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 336.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 194.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1499.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1302.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales387.84336.66 15 1499.791302.40 15 OPM %22.9923.68 -22.8923.04 - PBDT89.3080.98 10 352.97317.76 11 PBT66.0563.32 4 265.33260.68 2 NP50.2145.18 11 194.01193.20 0
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST