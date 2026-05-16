Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 387.84 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 11.13% to Rs 50.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 387.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 336.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 194.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1499.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1302.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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