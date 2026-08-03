Jupiter Life Line Hospitals drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 15% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 4.30% to Rs 315.90 after the multi-specialty hospital operator reported a decline in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, as expansion-related costs and higher finance expenses weighed on profitability.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.59% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 37.48 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 43.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 16.44% YoY to Rs 410.98 crore, reflecting sustained patient demand and improved realizations.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 18.12% to Rs 50.55 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 61.74 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating performance remained resilient, with EBITDA inching up 1.15% YoY to Rs 79.3 crore. However, the EBITDA margin contracted 290 basis points to 19.3% from 22.2% a year ago, primarily due to the initial ramp-up loss of Rs 9.5 crore at the newly commissioned Dombivli hospital and elevated marketing expenses related to its launch.

Finance costs increased sharply by 55.5% YoY to Rs 12.86 crore, reflecting borrowings undertaken to fund the company's ongoing expansion projects. The higher interest burden further weighed on the bottom line during the quarter.

On the operating metrics front, the company's Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) improved 9.21% YoY to Rs 73,500

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment Harshad Purani as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel with effect from 31st July 2026. Purani, who has been associated with the company since 2007, currently serves as President Administration and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Harshad Purani holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the K. P. B. Hinduja College of Commerce and Economics, University of Bombay and an international executive masters of business administration degree from the United Business Institutes, Brussels.

In addition, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jupiter Hospital Pharmacy, acquired 100% of the equity share capital of Sulcus for Rs 3.78 crore. Following the acquisition, Sulcus has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter Hospital Pharmacy and a step-down subsidiary of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is a multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India.

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