Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factor secures long term supply agreement with Tatravagonka a.s.

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRWF), has entered into a definitive long-term supply agreement with the leading European rail wagon manufacturer Tatravagonka a.s. for the supply of rail wheels, axles, and wheelsets.

Through its greenfield plant at Odisha, the company has planned annual capacity of One Lakh wheelsets. And expects to export approximately 50,000 wheelsets annually to the European market placing India squarely on the global rail supply chain map.

The agreement is structured for 10 years, with commercial supplies expected to commence by the end of calendar year 2027. The deal establishes a required procurement framework under which TATRAVAGKA a.s. and its affiliates will procure railway wheels, axles, and wheelsets from JTRWF. TATRAVAGKA a.s., which manufactures and maintains freight wagons for customers across Europe and beyond, currently alone consumes approximately 20,000 to 30,000 wheelsets annually to sustain its operations.

JTRWF's greenfield Odisha plant, will cater to this demand and has been purpose-built with a state-of-the art design and engineering capabilities. With an estimated investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the facility is being designed with a planned annual production capacity of 100,000 wheelset and will cater to both domestic international demands. The company has previously indicated that nearly 40-50% of the Odisha plant's production capacity is expected to cater to export markets over the long term.