Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 72.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.31% to Rs 780.15 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 72.08% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 780.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1044.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.25% to Rs 171.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.43% to Rs 2915.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3963.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales780.151044.55 -25 2915.703963.28 -26 OPM %10.0914.08 -12.1314.27 - PBDT71.56142.36 -50 329.91549.54 -40 PBT53.76127.47 -58 262.82495.90 -47 NP28.83103.26 -72 171.08382.26 -55
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST