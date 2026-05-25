Jupiter Wagons jumps as arm signs BESS deals worth 110 MWh

Jupiter Wagons rose 4.01% to Rs 288.10 after its subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), signed strategic agreements with renewable energy firms Chalukya Power and Pickrenew Energy for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

The agreements add 110 MWh of BESS business to JEM Energys FY27 orderbook. The projects include utility-scale and commercial and industrial deployments.

Following the latest deals, JEM Energy's BESS orderbook has crossed Rs 150 crore. The company is targeting a combined battery and BESS orderbook of Rs 200 crore in FY27.

The company said the agreements strengthen its position in Indias energy storage market. The projects will support grid stability and renewable energy integration.

JEM Energy is targeting revenue of over Rs 500 crore from the battery and BESS business in FY28. It also expects the segment to turn EBITDA positive by FY28.

Over a three-year horizon, the company aims to achieve revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore from the battery and BESS vertical by FY30.

The company said rising renewable energy capacity, government support for storage projects, and the push for domestically manufactured energy storage systems are expected to drive strong demand for BESS solutions in India.

Jupiter Wagons provides mobility and railway infrastructure solutions across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers. The company also manufactures components such as wheels, axles, brake systems, bogies and couplers, catering to sectors including railways, transportation, logistics, defence and infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 62.99 crore while net sales fell 13.54% to Rs 890.36 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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