Just Dial climbs as Q4 PAT surges 38% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Just Dial surged 9.84% to Rs 982 after the company's net profit jumped 38.02% to Rs 115.65 crore on 16.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 270.27 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 147.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, registering the growth of 53.59% year on year.

Operating EBITDA soared 111.4% to Rs 70.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 33.4 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA margin improved to 26.1% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 14.4% recorded in Q4 FY23. The growth in the margin was led by topline growth and cost efficiencies, both on employee costs and other expenses.

During the quarter, collections stood at Rs 305.3 crore, up 13.8% YoY. Consequently, deferred revenue was at Rs 507.7 crore in Q4 FY24, up 15.9% YoY.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 171.1 million, up 7.4% YoY and 3.1% QoQ. The company added that 84.6% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 12.2% on desktop/ PC and 3.2% on our voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 43.6 million as on 31 March 2024, recording a growth of 19.3% YoY and 4.7% QoQ. Of this, 1,942,275 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter.

Out of total listings, 28.5 million listings were geocoded as on 31 March 2024, up 27.6% YoY. Total images in listings stood at 188.5 million, up 35.4% YoY and 7.3% QoQ.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 148 million at the end of quarter, up 3.5% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 583,690, up 8.4% YoY and 3% QoQ. The firm said that its focus continues on signing up majority of customers on monthly payment plans.

On full year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 122.72% to Rs 362.85 crore on 23.45% increase in revenue to Rs 1,230.63 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Cash and Investments stood at Rs 4,625.4 crore as on 31 March 2024 compared to Rs 4,066.8 crore as on 31 March 2023 and Rs 4,405.3 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as website on desktop/ PC and mobile, mobile apps, over the telephone and text. The company has launched its B2B marketplace platform JD Mart, which is aimed at enabling millions of Indias manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online.

