Just Dial clocks 4.1% YoY growth in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 87.4 crore

Just Dial has reported 4.1% rise in net profit to Rs 166.3 crore on a 9.9% increase in operating revenue to Rs 327.5 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While operating EBITDA improved by 1.2% to Rs 87.4 crore, operating EBITDA declined by 232 basis points to 26.7% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

Other income stood at Rs 131.5 crore, up 3.3% YoY and 170.3% QoQ, due to higher mark-to-market (MTM) gains on treasury portfolio, which was led by decline in yields by nearly 40-50 basis points on sequential basis.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 206.6 crore, up by 3.9% from Rs 198.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

The companys deferred revenue was Rs 540.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.0% YoY.

Cash and Investments stood at Rs 6,022.1 crore as on 30 June 2026 compared to Rs 5,429.8 crore as on 30 June 2025 and Rs 5,852.2 crore as on 31 March 2026.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 192.9 million, down 0.2% YoY and up 5.8% QoQ. 86.5% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 10.6% on desktops and 2.9% on the companys voice platform.

Total Active Listings stood at 56.1 million as on 30 June 2026, an increase of 13% YoY and 2.7% QoQ. The company has added 1,467,180 net listings to the database during the quarter.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 160.5 million at the end of quarter, up 4.4% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 639,200 up 3.5% YoY.

Shwetank Dixit, chief growth officer, Just Dial, said: We started FY27 on a strong note, with revenue growing 6.6%QoQ, our fastest sequential growth in a decade outside the post-COVID recovery period.

This performance reflects focused execution across our core business, alongside sustained investment in technology capabilities that are now translating into tangible outcomes.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as desktop and mobile website, mobile apps, and over the telephone.

The scrip had gained 3.42% to end at Rs 564.60 on the BSE on Friday.

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