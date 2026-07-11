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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 327.47 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 4.12% to Rs 166.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 327.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 297.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.47297.86 10 OPM %26.6929.02 -PBDT217.08210.62 3 PBT206.59198.91 4 NP166.22159.65 4

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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