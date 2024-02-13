Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jyot International Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.950.8273.6869.510.010.020.010.0200.02