Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 0.95 croreJyot International Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.950.82 16 OPM %73.6869.51 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP00.02 -100
