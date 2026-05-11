Jyothy Labs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ABB India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2026.

ABB India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2026.

Jyothy Labs Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 237.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79027 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd crashed 8.82% to Rs 6391. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21216 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 8.54% to Rs 388.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd fell 8.21% to Rs 335.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65042 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd corrected 8.00% to Rs 1370.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30766 shares in the past one month.

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