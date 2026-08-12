Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 773.40 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 50.78% to Rs 47.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 773.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 751.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.773.40751.218.3616.5381.13142.2564.98127.5347.6496.79

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