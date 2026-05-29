Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 599.16 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation declined 16.89% to Rs 90.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 599.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 575.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.33% to Rs 336.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 2093.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1817.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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