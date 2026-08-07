Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 508.47 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation declined 19.99% to Rs 57.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 508.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 410.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.508.47410.1721.4024.4388.47108.5373.4196.2857.1471.42

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