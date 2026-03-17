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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Websol Energy System Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2026.

Websol Energy System Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2026.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd spiked 7.60% to Rs 760 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25760 shares in the past one month.

 

Websol Energy System Ltd soared 6.48% to Rs 56.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd surged 6.01% to Rs 2293.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15072 shares in the past one month.

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MTAR Technologies Ltd advanced 5.44% to Rs 3631. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22422 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd gained 5.36% to Rs 3260.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79982 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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