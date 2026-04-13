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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2026.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd crashed 14.63% to Rs 699.35 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69177 shares in the past one month.

 

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd lost 6.38% to Rs 38.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 239.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 147.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 6.21% to Rs 354.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd slipped 4.97% to Rs 9.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd pared 4.95% to Rs 308.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68171 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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