Jyoti CNC Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 58.23% to Rs 377.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation reported to Rs 48.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 58.23% to Rs 377.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 238.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.377.92238.8425.471.0775.82-17.3267.18-25.8848.04-25.08