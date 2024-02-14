Sensex (    %)
                        
Jyoti CNC Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales rise 58.23% to Rs 377.92 crore
Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation reported to Rs 48.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 58.23% to Rs 377.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 238.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales377.92238.84 58 OPM %25.471.07 -PBDT75.82-17.32 LP PBT67.18-25.88 LP NP48.04-25.08 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

