Jyoti CNC Automation spurts on value buying
Jyoti CNC Automation jumped 6.54% to Rs 752.50, as investors stepped in for value buying after the stock had declined 9.62% over the previous four sessions.The stock, however, remains under pressure, declining 19.48% over the past three months, -20.45% in six months, and -26% over the past one year.
Jyoti CNC Automation is engaged in the manufacturing of metal-cutting Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines and has built a diverse portfolio ranging from entry-level products to high-end 5-axis and multi-axis CNC machines. Its offerings are broadly classified into three segments - entry-level, mid-range, and high-end machines.
On a consolidated basis, Jyoti CNC Automation's net profit rose 10.31% to Rs 88.51 crore on 28.12% increase in net sales to Rs 575.90 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST