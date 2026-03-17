Jyoti CNC Automation spurts on value buying

Jyoti CNC Automation jumped 6.54% to Rs 752.50, as investors stepped in for value buying after the stock had declined 9.62% over the previous four sessions.

The stock, however, remains under pressure, declining 19.48% over the past three months, -20.45% in six months, and -26% over the past one year.

Jyoti CNC Automation is engaged in the manufacturing of metal-cutting Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines and has built a diverse portfolio ranging from entry-level products to high-end 5-axis and multi-axis CNC machines. Its offerings are broadly classified into three segments - entry-level, mid-range, and high-end machines.

On a consolidated basis, Jyoti CNC Automation's net profit rose 10.31% to Rs 88.51 crore on 28.12% increase in net sales to Rs 575.90 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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