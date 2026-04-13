Jyoti CNC tumbles as French probe targets subsidiary

Jyoti CNC Automation slumepd 13.89% to Rs 705.40 after the company disclosed an investigation into its wholly owned subsidiary, Huron Graffenstaden SAS, by French authorities.

The probe relates to alleged violations of export control rules involving dual-use machinery. Authorities have taken interim actions, including restricting the subsidiarys director general from discharging duties.

They have also seized certain bank accounts worth around EUR 4 million and two residential properties owned by Jyoti SAS.

The subsidiary has denied the allegations and is seeking legal advice. It said it will contest the matter.

Jyoti CNC Automation stated that operations at Huron Graffenstaden SAS continue as usual. The company does not expect any immediate material impact, noting that over 85% of its revenue comes from standalone operations.

Jyoti CNC Automation is engaged in the manufacturing of metal-cutting Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines and has built a diverse portfolio ranging from entry-level products to high-end 5-axis and multi-axis CNC machines. Its offerings are broadly classified into three segments - entry-level, mid-range, and high-end machines.

On a consolidated basis, Jyoti CNC Automation's net profit rose 10.31% to Rs 88.51 crore on 28.12% increase in net sales to Rs 575.90 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.