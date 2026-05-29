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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 62.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 62.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 22.93% to Rs 83.31 crore

Net profit of Jyoti declined 62.88% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 83.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.15% to Rs 18.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 276.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.31108.10 -23 276.53244.92 13 OPM %10.788.69 -8.387.01 - PBDT9.949.80 1 27.5520.93 32 PBT7.557.67 -2 22.5115.71 43 NP3.048.19 -63 18.0416.23 11

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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