Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 32.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 87.71 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 32.39% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.7175.1014.4227.4815.9723.7015.4623.2411.7517.38

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