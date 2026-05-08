Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 1.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 92.94 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 1.52% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 92.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.28% to Rs 69.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 314.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales92.9478.61 18 314.74284.12 11 OPM %26.8730.73 -26.9931.49 - PBDT27.3727.46 0 96.44100.38 -4 PBT26.8727.04 -1 94.5298.79 -4 NP20.0819.78 2 69.9873.88 -5
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST