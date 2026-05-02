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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 52.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 52.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 42.25% to Rs 234.36 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 52.05% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.25% to Rs 234.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.52% to Rs 56.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 750.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales234.36164.75 42 750.87498.04 51 OPM %7.387.71 -6.447.55 - PBDT22.0914.89 48 67.2643.92 53 PBT18.8512.29 53 54.7135.42 54 NP18.1411.93 52 56.0335.57 58

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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