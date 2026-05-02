Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 52.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.25% to Rs 234.36 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 52.05% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.25% to Rs 234.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.52% to Rs 56.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 750.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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