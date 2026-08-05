Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 74.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.00% to Rs 251.46 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 74.37% to Rs 19.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.00% to Rs 251.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.251.46156.198.454.4422.7413.1219.2710.2419.4611.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News