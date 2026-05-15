Jyoti Structures inks JV for power transmission infrastructure project in Sri Lanka

Jyoti Structures along with Hayleys Fentons, Sri Lanka's leading MEP and Solar EPC contractor, has signed a joint venture contract for the construction of transmission line in Sri Lanka.

The contract has been awarded by the newly established National Transmission Network Service Provider (NTNSP) under the Mullikulam Wind Power Transmission Project. The scope of work includes development of 220kV double circuit transmission line for evacuation of power generated from the Mullikulam Wind Power Projects to Sri Lankas national grid.

The project marks a significant addition to JSL's international transmission portfolio and reinforces the company's continued focus on enabling reliable, future-ready power infrastructure across the region.

Amit Dutta, chief operating officer of Jyoti Structures, said: Jyoti Structures is proud to partner with Hayleys Fentons on this landmark cross-border project. With our extensive expertise in high-voltage transmission infrastructure across India and beyond, we look forward to delivering a resilient transmission network that will support Sri Lanka's renewable energy ambitions and set a strong benchmark for transmission excellence in the region.

Hasith Prematillake, managing director of Hayleys Fentons, stated: "This signing is a declaration of confidence in Sri Lanka's energy future. The MannarMullikulam 220kV transmission line is the artery through which the wind energy potential of the North will flow into our national grid. As we advance our own 50MW wind project in Mannar in parallel, we are proud to be contributing to Sri Lanka's clean energy transition on multiple fronts, and this milestone brings that vision meaningfully closer to reality."

Jyoti Structures is engaged in Electricity, transmission, distribution and substations. The registered office of the company is in Mumbai.

The company reported a 52.05% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 11.93 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 42.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 234.36 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter dropped 1.55% to end at Rs 12.69 on the BSE.

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