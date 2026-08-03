K C P board approves proposal to engage in new line of businesses
At meeting held on 03 August 2026The board of K C P at its meeting held on 03 August 2026 has approved the proposal to engage the businesses of manufacturing colour paints and other building material. The board also approved proposal to engage in the business of builders and developers as a new line of business.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST