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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P board approves proposal to engage in new line of businesses

K C P board approves proposal to engage in new line of businesses

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 03 August 2026

The board of K C P at its meeting held on 03 August 2026 has approved the proposal to engage the businesses of manufacturing colour paints and other building material. The board also approved proposal to engage in the business of builders and developers as a new line of business.

 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST