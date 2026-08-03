K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 779.34 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 41.99% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 779.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 676.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.779.34676.518.2416.4281.06118.6655.9196.5736.8363.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News