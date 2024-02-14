K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 43.83% to Rs 66.06 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 43.83% to Rs 66.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.66.06117.608.89-1.390.58-5.40-3.24-9.18-2.42-7.36