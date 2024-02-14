K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 43.83% to Rs 66.06 croreNet Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 43.83% to Rs 66.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales66.06117.60 -44 OPM %8.89-1.39 -PBDT0.58-5.40 LP PBT-3.24-9.18 65 NP-2.42-7.36 67
