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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the June 2026 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 136.61% to Rs 519.46 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 2.60% to Rs 26.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 136.61% to Rs 519.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales519.46219.54 137 OPM %11.6322.06 -PBDT46.5040.15 16 PBT37.3234.63 8 NP26.0825.42 3

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST