K.P. Energy standalone net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 56.50% to Rs 626.78 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 67.34% to Rs 77.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.50% to Rs 626.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.49% to Rs 179.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.55% to Rs 1487.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 926.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales626.78400.50 56 1487.55926.55 61 OPM %20.7017.60 -21.3318.84 - PBDT115.4469.26 67 279.46162.54 72 PBT106.9064.67 65 251.19150.08 67 NP77.9846.60 67 179.86112.07 60
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST