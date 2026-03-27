K.P. Energy to develop 91.4 MW hybrid renewable project for JK Paper
K.P. Energy has received a letter of award from JK Paper for the development of a 91.4 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project in Gujarat.
The project is being executed on a complete turnkey basis, encompassing end-to-end activities including engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning. It also includes the development of evacuation infrastructure, enabling grid connectivity, obtaining all necessary statutory and regulatory clearances, and providing operation & maintenance (O&M) services for the Balance of Plant (BoP) of the wind capacity and the complete installed capacity of the solar project.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:52 PM IST