Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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