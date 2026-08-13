Kabra Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 546.43% to Rs 46.22 croreNet profit of Kabra Drugs reported to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 546.43% to Rs 46.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.227.15 546 OPM %6.04-7.27 -PBDT2.86-0.50 LP PBT2.84-0.50 LP NP2.12-0.50 LP
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST