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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Extrusion Technik to raise Rs 141 cr from preferential issue of shares

Kabra Extrusion Technik to raise Rs 141 cr from preferential issue of shares

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Kabra Extrusion Technik has received the in-principle approval from the exchanges for issue of 37,60,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each at an issue price of Rs 375/- per equity share, aggregating to Rs 141 crore , to Promoters & Promoter Group and Non-Promoters Category on a preferential basis through private placement.
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST