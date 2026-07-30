Kabra Extrusiontechnik posts loss of Rs 1.73 crore in Q1 FY27

Kabra Extrusiontechnik has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 44.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.49 crore during the period under review. Total expenses rose by 33.2% to Rs 130.27 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 33.5% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 43.3% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 33.5% YoY).

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.34 crore for Q1 FY27. It had registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik is a part of the Kolsite group of companies. It manufactures plastic extrusion machinery and mono and multilayer blown film plants, used in industries such as pipes and packaging. During fiscal 2020, KEL also entered the EV battery packs segment. The company has technological tie-ups with Battenfeld Extrusiontechnik GmbH, Germany, which is valid till 2026. KEL also has a R&D division, which enables the launch of new models and upgrade of existing models.

The scrip tumbled 7.88% to currently trade at Rs 360.10 on the BSE.

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