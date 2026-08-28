Kabra ExtrusionTechnik set to commence production of high voltage battery packs for 4Ws

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik under its brand name GEON is set to commence production of high voltage Battery Packs for Four-Wheeler Passenger cars at its Pune manufacturing facility in the month of September 2026.

The commencement of production marks an important milestone in the Company's efforts to expand its product portfolio in the new energy space and strengthen its presence in the growing electric mobility and energy storage segment. The Company is strategically focusing on opportunities emerging from the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the evolving requirements of the passenger vehicle industry.