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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 73.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 73.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 73.54% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.39% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 245.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.2060.76 6 245.86232.15 6 OPM %2.124.20 -2.713.20 - PBDT1.352.72 -50 6.568.11 -19 PBT0.491.81 -73 3.035.11 -41 NP0.501.89 -74 1.793.84 -53

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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