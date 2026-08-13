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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild declined 44.44% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales05.40 -100 OPM %06.67 -PBDT0.200.36 -44 PBT0.200.36 -44 NP0.200.36 -44

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST