Kajaria Ceramics acquires balance 10% stake in Kajaria Surfaces
Kajaria Ceramics has acquired 9,50,000 (i.e. 10%) equity shares of Kajaria Surfaces. Consequently, Kajaria Surfaces has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The purpose of the acquisition was to make Kajaria Surfaces as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and accordingly, after the completion of acquisition of additional 10% equity shares of Kajaria Surfaces on March 24, 2026, it has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST