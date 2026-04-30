Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 266.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 266.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 266.30% to Rs 155.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.91% to Rs 485.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 4830.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4635.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1373.351221.85 12 4830.364635.07 4 OPM %19.1911.32 -17.9113.51 - PBDT270.65151.83 78 896.23649.66 38 PBT228.31108.39 111 726.86484.26 50 NP155.7542.52 266 485.41294.35 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KSB consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2026 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2026 quarter

IDBI Bank slips after Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 1,943 cr

IDBI Bank slips after Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 1,943 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,538.67 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,538.67 cr

Hindustan Foods commences commercial operations at its new ice cream manufacturing unit

Hindustan Foods commences commercial operations at its new ice cream manufacturing unit

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 226.47% in the March 2026 quarter

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 226.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayOnEMI Technology IPOPersonal Finance