Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 266.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 266.30% to Rs 155.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.91% to Rs 485.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 4830.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4635.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1373.351221.85 12 4830.364635.07 4 OPM %19.1911.32 -17.9113.51 - PBDT270.65151.83 78 896.23649.66 38 PBT228.31108.39 111 726.86484.26 50 NP155.7542.52 266 485.41294.35 65
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST