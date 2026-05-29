Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.29% to Rs 14.83 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.29% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 78.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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