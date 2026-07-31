Kalind consolidated net profit rises 175.38% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 157.79% to Rs 35.06 croreNet profit of Kalind rose 175.38% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 157.79% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.0613.60 158 OPM %62.7542.06 -PBDT22.286.26 256 PBT18.616.26 197 NP14.655.32 175
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST