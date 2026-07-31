Kalind consolidated net profit rises 175.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 157.79% to Rs 35.06 crore

Net profit of Kalind rose 175.38% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 157.79% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.0613.6062.7542.0622.286.2618.616.2614.655.32

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