Kalind consolidated net profit rises 6718.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 33.11 croreNet profit of Kalind rose 6718.18% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 79.85 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.110 0 79.850 0 OPM %54.420 -48.530 - PBDT21.710.02 108450 41.56-0.35 LP PBT19.950.02 99650 36.35-0.48 LP NP15.000.22 6718 27.23-0.15 LP
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST