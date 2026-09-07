Monday, September 07, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchPranav Constructions IPOPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalind secures work order worth Rs 50 cr in Ghana

Kalind secures work order worth Rs 50 cr in Ghana

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

To provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment and related services

Kalind has executed an equipment rental & services agreement with AME SAKI Mining and Construction, Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana.

Under the said agreement, the company shall provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment along with associated operational support services, including skilled equipment operators, service engineers, maintenance and spare parts support and logistics-related services at the designated mining operational area in Tarkwa, Ghana.

The total contract value of the agreement is USD 5,263,000, equivalent to approximately Rs. 50 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index large currency speculative longs continue to slide

US dollar index large currency speculative longs continue to slide

JSL signs Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JSL signs Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST