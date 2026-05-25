Kalpataru bags redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai

With estimated GDV of Rs 1,250 cr

Kalpataru announced the signing of a large cluster redevelopment project comprising of five adjacent societies in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai (Ashokgram Cluster). The project spans ~2.8 acres of prime land with a free sale potential of ~0.37 msf carpet area and estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 1,250 crore.