Kalpataru bags redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai
With estimated GDV of Rs 1,250 crKalpataru announced the signing of a large cluster redevelopment project comprising of five adjacent societies in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai (Ashokgram Cluster). The project spans ~2.8 acres of prime land with a free sale potential of ~0.37 msf carpet area and estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 1,250 crore.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST