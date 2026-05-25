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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru bags redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai

Kalpataru bags redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

With estimated GDV of Rs 1,250 cr

Kalpataru announced the signing of a large cluster redevelopment project comprising of five adjacent societies in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai (Ashokgram Cluster). The project spans ~2.8 acres of prime land with a free sale potential of ~0.37 msf carpet area and estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 1,250 crore.

 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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