Kalpataru climbs after bagging redevelopment project worth Rs 1,400-cr in Andheri

Kalpataru rallied 8.96% to Rs 325.95 after the company announced the signing of a redevelopment project at a prime location in Andheri West, with gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,400 crore.

The company will redevelop Shree Mahalakshmi CHS at a prime location off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The project spans around 3 acres of prime land with a total potential approximately 0.4 msf carpet area and estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Strategically located in Andheri West, one of Mumbais most established residential and commercial micro-markets, the project is positioned to benefit from excellent connectivity and a well-developed ecosystem. The locality offers robust social infrastructure, including reputed educational institutions, leading healthcare facilities, retail centres, entertainment hubs, and prominent business districts.

Kalpataru is a real estate developer specialising in luxury, premium, and mid-income residential, commercial, and retail developments. The company manages all aspects of real estate development, from land acquisition and design to construction and sales.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 62.78 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 14.13% YoY to Rs 504.92 crore in Q3 FY26.

